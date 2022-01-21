Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has SEK 205 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SWDBY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 192 to SEK 204 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 187 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.25.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.7125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

