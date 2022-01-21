Raymond James Raises Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target to C$3.00

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TREVF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.46.

Shares of TREVF opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $155.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

