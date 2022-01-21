Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Decreased by Analyst

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

NYSE EGO opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth about $185,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 44.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 118,489 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 92.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 158.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 115,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

