Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has 4.65 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of 4.53.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Senex Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of VPTOF opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. Senex Energy has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.84.

Senex Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration. It involves in the evaluation and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It operates through the Cooper and Eromanga Basins; and Surat and Bowen Basins geographical segments. The Cooper and Eromanga Basins segment refers to sedimentary geological basins located in the north east part of South Australia and extending into south west Queensland.

