Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) & AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Financial Review

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and AgileThought’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group $871.01 million 1.15 -$23.84 million $1.19 38.26 AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

AgileThought has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huron Consulting Group.

Profitability

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group 2.98% 9.21% 4.76% AgileThought N/A -45.95% -8.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Huron Consulting Group and AgileThought, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00

Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.16%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than AgileThought.

Risk & Volatility

Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats AgileThought on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc. engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The Business Advisory segment offers services to large and middle market organizations, not-for-profit organizations, lending institutions, law firms, investment banks, and private equity firms. The Education segment includes consulting and technology solutions to higher education institutions and academic medical centers. The company was founded in2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

AgileThought Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

