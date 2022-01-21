Critical Survey: Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) versus AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and AEye’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Aktiengesellschaft $43.09 billion 0.48 -$1.10 billion $0.90 11.52 AEye N/A N/A -$2.88 million N/A N/A

AEye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Aktiengesellschaft 4.21% 10.65% 3.47% AEye N/A -32.54% -7.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and AEye, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Aktiengesellschaft 3 8 2 0 1.92 AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

AEye has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 362.67%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Continental Aktiengesellschaft beats AEye on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety segment develops, produces and integrates active and passive safety technologies and controls vehicle dynamics. The Vehicle Networking and Information segment involves in developing and integrating components and end-to-end systems for connected mobility-architecture, hardware, software and services. The ContiTech segment focuses on smart and sustainable solutions beyond rubber and develops digital and intelligent solutions in future-oriented sectors. The Powertrain segment offers clean vehicle drive system. The Other/Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

AEye Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

