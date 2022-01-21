Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,000

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($49.12) to GBX 4,000 ($54.58) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.85) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($51.44) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,774.44 ($51.50).

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,124 ($42.63) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,709 ($50.61). The stock has a market cap of £6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,996.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,123.06.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($41.10), for a total transaction of £183,250.08 ($250,034.22).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

