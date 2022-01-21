Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) to Sell

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $43.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 144.56% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the second quarter valued at $32,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 59,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.