$1.71 EPS Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.80. Watsco posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $10.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.14 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

WSO stock opened at $285.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 12 month low of $233.13 and a 12 month high of $318.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 105.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,290,000 after buying an additional 179,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 14,702.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after buying an additional 172,757 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,250,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 413.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after purchasing an additional 100,930 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 805.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

