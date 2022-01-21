Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.09

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.09 and traded as low as $21.74. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 2,845 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $214.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $39,403.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $60,219.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,344 shares of company stock worth $115,057 and have sold 2,762 shares worth $60,272. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

