BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.22

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.22 and traded as low as $13.46. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 83,579 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,607,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,525 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 66,311 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,191,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 60,407 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

