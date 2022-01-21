BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.22

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.22 and traded as low as $13.46. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 83,579 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
