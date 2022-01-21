ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Short Interest Up 25.7% in December

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,020,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 10,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.26. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $15,178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 380.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 137,413 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth $1,795,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

