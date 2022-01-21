easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Raised to GBX 800 at Liberum Capital

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 680 ($9.28) to GBX 800 ($10.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.82) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut easyJet to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 720 ($9.82) to GBX 680 ($9.28) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.57) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.23) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.92) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 731.17 ($9.98).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 645.80 ($8.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.90 billion and a PE ratio of -4.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 563.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 695.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 6.21 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.94).

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.92) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,288.13).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.