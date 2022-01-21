Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 20.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 167,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 33.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

