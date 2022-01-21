Boku (LON:BOKU) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Boku (LON:BOKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.34) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Boku from GBX 260 ($3.55) to GBX 270 ($3.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BOKU opened at GBX 165 ($2.25) on Wednesday. Boku has a one year low of GBX 138 ($1.88) and a one year high of GBX 212.50 ($2.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £488.20 million and a PE ratio of -31.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

