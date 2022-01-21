WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

WH Smith (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,564 ($21.34) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.92) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($29.74) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($25.11) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,065.29 ($28.18).

LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,697.50 ($23.16) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,480.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,579.02. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 166.63 ($2.27) and a twelve month high of £166.25 ($226.84).

In related news, insider Nicky Dulieu bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,532 ($20.90) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($52,258.15). Also, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.77), for a total transaction of £496,827.92 ($677,893.19).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

