Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. Randstad has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RANJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

