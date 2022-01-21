Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,528.42

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,528.42 ($34.50) and traded as high as GBX 2,700 ($36.84). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,610 ($35.61), with a volume of 13,354 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($33.43) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,675.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,528.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of £422.56 million and a P/E ratio of 20.90.

In other news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of £2,700 ($3,684.00), for a total transaction of £2,057,400 ($2,807,204.26).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

