Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Newmont Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.89 billion.

NGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.56.

Shares of NGT opened at C$79.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$74.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.63. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$66.25 and a 52 week high of C$90.94. The stock has a market cap of C$63.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 63.37%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

