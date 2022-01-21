Washington Federal, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Washington Federal in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 50.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 28.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

