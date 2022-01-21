KeyCorp Comments on International Paper’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of International Paper in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.20. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IP. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in International Paper by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 311,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 75,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 866.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after buying an additional 4,620,724 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

