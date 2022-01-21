Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 250 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 250 price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 target price on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 target price on Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 233.14.

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

