Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for HCI Group, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for HCI Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Truist Financial also issued estimates for HCI Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.39 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $67.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $692.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average is $107.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $139.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth about $35,811,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the second quarter worth about $25,920,000. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth about $5,683,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 48,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 97.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

