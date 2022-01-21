Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Black Knight, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Black Knight in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Black Knight stock opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $87.78.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Black Knight by 235.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 276.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 65.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.