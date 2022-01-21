Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.61.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.34. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$3.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$204.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo purchased 8,500 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.13 per share, with a total value of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$891,233.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.