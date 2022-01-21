Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COLM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Columbia Sportswear to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Columbia Sportswear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.67.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,076,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,100,000 after buying an additional 139,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,550,000 after buying an additional 29,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60,473 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

