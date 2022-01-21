V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VFC. Wedbush began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital cut V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.67.

NYSE VFC opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.52. V.F. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 435.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

