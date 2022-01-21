Fiserv (FISV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) in the last few weeks:

1/20/2022 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $117.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $148.00 to $150.00.

1/12/2022 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

1/11/2022 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $111.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/30/2021 – Fiserv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $138.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $141.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Fiserv was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/14/2021 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Fiserv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

FISV opened at $106.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.60. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Get Fiserv Inc alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 27,932 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,605,000 after acquiring an additional 138,570 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.