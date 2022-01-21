Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

DRMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Dermata Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DRMA opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

