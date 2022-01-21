Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

Shares of FOXF opened at $134.46 on Wednesday. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $117.59 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.98.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 236.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

