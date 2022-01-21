F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F-star Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. F-star Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FSTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F-star Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $15,045,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,289,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 244,726 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

