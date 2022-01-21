Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $378.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 115.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 54,833 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter valued at $549,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 22.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares during the period. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

