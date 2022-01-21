Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GRIN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth about $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206,238 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth about $1,542,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

