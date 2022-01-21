Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Up 26.3% in December

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.03. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 11.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 171,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter worth approximately $591,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 47.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 187,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 37.3% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 47,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

