Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Short Interest Up 25.9% in December

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

