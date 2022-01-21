Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPG. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.54.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$8.00 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.41 and a 52-week high of C$8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.63.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

