Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cormark upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.73.

TSE CG opened at C$10.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.54. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$14.73.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

