Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for EastGroup Properties, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Truist Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Truist Financial also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EGP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

EGP opened at $201.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.04. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,462 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 440.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

