Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$14.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

