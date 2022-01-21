Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of CRY stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. CryoLife has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $32.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $693.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.21.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CryoLife will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $46,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 332.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 16.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

