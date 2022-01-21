IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

IMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a C$2.80 price target on the stock. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.21.

TSE:IMG opened at C$3.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.44. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$4.62.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$370.32 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

