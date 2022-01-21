Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.90 million, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $25.49.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $120.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.