Credit Suisse Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 53,622 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,311% compared to the typical volume of 3,799 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,600,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,797,000 after acquiring an additional 36,398 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,344,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,085,000 after acquiring an additional 399,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 204,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,101,000 after acquiring an additional 239,557 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CS opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

