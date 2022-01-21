Analyzing ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -16.00% -17.95% -9.96% Outset Medical -133.86% -33.26% -27.63%

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outset Medical has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Outset Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.18 -$600,000.00 ($0.01) -9.97 Outset Medical $49.94 million 36.31 -$121.49 million ($2.76) -13.95

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADM Tronics Unlimited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ADM Tronics Unlimited and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A Outset Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67

Outset Medical has a consensus target price of $62.67, suggesting a potential upside of 62.77%. Given Outset Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Summary

ADM Tronics Unlimited beats Outset Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

