Critical Contrast: Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) & Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Vita Coco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vita Coco and Keurig Dr Pepper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 0 8 0 3.00 Keurig Dr Pepper 0 4 4 0 2.50

Vita Coco currently has a consensus target price of $18.86, suggesting a potential upside of 92.03%. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus target price of $38.29, suggesting a potential upside of 0.46%. Given Vita Coco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Keurig Dr Pepper.

Profitability

This table compares Vita Coco and Keurig Dr Pepper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A Keurig Dr Pepper 13.94% 9.10% 4.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vita Coco and Keurig Dr Pepper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Keurig Dr Pepper $11.62 billion 4.65 $1.33 billion $1.21 31.50

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Vita Coco.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Vita Coco on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers. The Packaged Beverages segment offers finished beverages and other products, including own brands and third-party brands. The Beverage Concentrates sells branded concentrates and syrup to third-party bottlers. The Latin America Beverages segment refers to the sales in Mexico, the Caribbean, and other international markets from the production of concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in the Burlington, MA.

