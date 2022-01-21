$34.61 Billion in Sales Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will announce $34.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.56 billion and the lowest is $33.61 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $32.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year sales of $150.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.05 billion to $151.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $152.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $149.86 billion to $154.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $349.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

