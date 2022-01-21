Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXIS Capital continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. Focus on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time, improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in insurance segment bode well. Repositioning of the portfolio, carried out over the past three years, will continue to drive results. The company effectively deploys capital to boost shareholder value. However, exposure to catastrophe loss has been denting underwriting results and affecting combined ratio. Stiff competition in reinsurance industry and high cost due to higher net losses and loss expenses can put a strain on margin. Shares of AXIS Capital have underperformed its industry in a year.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.80.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $56.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 399,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 179,498 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 254,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 37,090 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 333,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 51,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

