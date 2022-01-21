Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on CD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.71.
CD stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 2.83. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,135,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,688,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,341,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 194,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
