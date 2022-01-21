Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.71.

CD stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 2.83. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,135,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,688,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,405,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,341,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 194,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

