UBS Group Begins Coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TERRF stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

