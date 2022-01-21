JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $166.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JPM. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.74.

Shares of JPM opened at $147.66 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $593,484,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,675 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

